AEW Dynamite “New Year’s Smash” in Broomfield (reports needed), WWE in Cleveland and Greensboro (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, last week’s AEW Dynamite poll results, Tatsumi Fujinami, Lanny Poffo, Taryn Terrell, Rachael Evers,

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from San Antonio, Texas at Freeman Coliseum. The show includes the New Year’s Smash theme and features “Death Triangle” Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. “The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson in a falls count anywhere match in the sixth match of a Best of Seven series for the AEW Trios Titles. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Broomfield, which includes the taping for Friday’s Rampage, and the WWE holiday tour events. If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Arena tonight with the following advertised matches: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins in a cage match for the U.S. Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum tonight with the following advertised matches: Bray Wyatt appears, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch vs. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman vs. Karrion Kross in a Street Fight.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 34 percent of the vote. C and F finished tied for second with 18 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tatsumi Fujinami is 69.

-Lanny Poffo is 68.

-Taryn Terrell is 37.

-Rachael Evers (Rachel Ellering) is 30.