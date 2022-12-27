12/27 WWE in Atlanta results: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins in a steel cage match for the U.S. Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship, Bray Wyatt vs. Jinder Mahal, Bobby Lashley vs. Omos, Imperium vs. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Madcap Moss, Karrion Kross vs. Drew Gulak

CategoriesARENA REPORTS NEWS TICKER WWE House Shows

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Live Event

December 27, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

Report by Dot Net reader Matt H

1. Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to retain the Raw Women’s Championship. Bayley was advertised on the arena website as part of a triple threat. I guess she flew Southwest. Becky tapped her out and then she and Bianca posed together before leaving.

2. Bobby Lashley beat Omos (w/MVP). MVP delivered a promo and said Hotlanta so he’s canceled. He also ripped on local sports teams for cheat heat and then spoke about Lashley, who ended up winning with a spear.

3. Kofi Kingston and Madcap Moss beat “Imperium” Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci. Good to see NXT talent get a shot. Woods scored the pin with a top rope elbow drop.

4. Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett) defeated Drew Gulak. The popcorn match of the century. The crowd was as enthusiastic as I am about attending Cardinals vs. Falcons on Sunday.

5. Braun Strowman and Ricochet beat Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso (w/Sami Zayn) in an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title match. Sami caused a DQ by pushing Ricochet off the top rope. The Bloodline members beat up the faces until Kevin Owens made a save with a chair. KO challenged the Usos and Zayn to a six-man tag.

6. Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman and Ricochet beat Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn. KO pinned Sami after a Stunner.

7. “Legado del Fantasma” Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro defeated Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

8. Bray Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal. Before the match, Jinder issued an open challenge, which was answered by Bray Wyatt.

9. Austin Theory defeated Seth Rollins in a steel cage match to retain the U.S. Championship. For some reason, they decided to have a ref bump lead to a low blow from Theory despite it being No DQ. Theory cut a promo to end the show that I didn’t stay for.