WWE Backlash lineup (live coverage tonight) The card for tonight’s WWE PLE

May 6, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Backlash event that will be held tonight in San Juan, Puerto Rico at Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

-Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

-Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest in a Street Fight

-Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Title

-Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa

-Seth Rollins vs. Omos

Powell’s POV: Join me for my live review of WWE Backlash as the show streams on Peacock in the United States beginning with a Kickoff Show match or the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host as same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

