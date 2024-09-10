What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: CM Punk and a title match set for Monday’s show

September 10, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-CM Punk returns

-Finn Balor and JD McDonagh vs. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the WWE Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in Portland, Oregon at Moda Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.