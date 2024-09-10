WWE Raw preview: CM Punk and a title match set for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-CM Punk returns

-Finn Balor and JD McDonagh vs. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the WWE Tag Team Titles

Powell's POV: Raw will be held in Portland, Oregon at Moda Center.