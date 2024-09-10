NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Don Muraco, Steve Keirn, Matt Morgan, Mike DiBiase, Trevor Murdoch, Rain, Mr. Wrestling II

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT’s television show will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a B grade from 40 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Don Muraco is 75.

-Steve Keirn is 73.

-Matt Morgan is 48.

-Mike DiBiase is 47.

-Trevor Murdoch (William Mueller) is 44.

-Rain (Bonnie Maxon Gray) is 43. She also worked as Payton Banks in TNA.

-The late Mr. Wrestling II (John Walker) was born on September 10, 1934. He died on June 10, 2020.