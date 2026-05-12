TKO makes a deal to bring premier UFC, WWE, PBR, and Zuffa Boxing events in Arizona

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TKO issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce a deal with the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), together with the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance, today announced a multi-year agreement that will stage a series of premier UFC, WWE, PBR, and Zuffa Boxing events in Arizona.

The seven-event agreement will span three years and feature some of TKO’s most high-profile live events, creating new opportunities for fans to experience UFC, WWE, PBR, and Zuffa Boxing events in one of the country’s leading sports and entertainment markets.

“We’re excited to build this long-term partnership with the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance to bring some of our biggest events to the state,” said Peter Dropick, Executive Vice President, Event Development and Operations for TKO. “We look forward to creating unforgettable moments for fans across the region over the next three years.”

“Arizona has proven time and again that we are built to host the biggest moments in sports and entertainment, and we are proud to join forces with TKO on this multi-year partnership,” said Jay Parry, President & CEO of the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance. “This partnership reflects the momentum and innovative spirit of our community, and the dedication to creating high-impact experiences that drive tourism, economic impact, and global visibility for our state.”

Additional details, including event-specific information, dates, and ticket information will be shared at a later date.

TKO’s agreement with the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance is one of a growing number of partnerships between TKO and government and private partners in communities around the world that are eager to host TKO’s marquee live events. Through these partnerships, TKO is reaching more fans in more markets, delivering memorable experiences while generating meaningful economic and cultural impact for host communities.