WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup: Two title matches advertised for the next Peacock special

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special that will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2026, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

-Logan Paul and Austin Theory vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the World Tag Team Titles

-Penta vs. Ethan Page for the Intercontinental Championship

Powell’s POV: Join me for my live review as Saturday Night’s Main Event streams live on Peacock (and Netflix internationally). Based on the start time listed for the live event, it appears the show will stream at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).