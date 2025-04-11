WWE Smackdown, and AEW Collision coverage, Dustin Rhodes, Ariya Daivari, Harley Race, Buddy Wolfe, Balls Mahoney, Larry Sweeney

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will air live from Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena. The show features WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and a gauntlet match for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday in Springfield, Massachusetts at MassMutual Center. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Dustin Rhodes (Dustin Runnels) is 56.

-Ariya Daivari is 36.

-The late Harley Race was born on April 11, 1943. He died of lung cancer at age 76 on August 1, 2019.

-The late Buddy Wolfe (Les Wolff) was born on April 11, 1941. He died at age 76 on July 11, 2017 after a battle with dementia.

-The late Balls Mahoney (Jonathan Rechner) was born on April 11, 1972. He died of a heart attack at age 44 on April 12, 2016.

-The late Larry Sweeney (Alexander K. Whybrow) took his own life at age 30 on April 11, 2011.