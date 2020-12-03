Wardlow on his cage match with Cody Rhodes, his pro wrestling philosophy

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Wardlow

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

Interview available at Omny.fm

Wardlow on his cage match with Cody Rhodes: “It’s like that whole evening and match is like a blackout. I don’t remember the entrance. The only thing I really remember is when I was standing in the ring, and Cody and I were squaring off when the bell rang.”

Joining The Inner Circle: “I was a little more surprised that Jericho welcomed us [MJF and Wardlow] with smiles and hugs and all of that.”

On his pro wrestling philosophy: “Wrestling for me, you know, this is what I do. This is what I know. This is very real to me. When I get out there, I’m competing. I’m an athlete. I’m a wrestler. I’m not an entertainer. I’m not an artist. You know, when I’m out there, am I entertaining? Absolutely. Do I create art? Art of war, sure. I’ll create a painting with their blood.”