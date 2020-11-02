WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the first episode coming out of Hell in a Cell

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.286 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 2.133 million viewers. Today’s final number is up from the previous episode’s 881,000 final viewership total for the show that aired on FS1. The better comparison is the prior week’s Fox show, which delivered 2.124 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown won the adults 18-34 and 25-54 demographics and finished tied for first in the 18-49 demo. Smackdown also won the male 18-49 demo over the other network shows.