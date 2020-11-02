MLW announces Davey Boy Smith Jr. for The Restart

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Monday to announce that Davey Boy Smith Jr. will return for The Restart shows.

NEW YORK – The 2019 Opera Cup winner and former World Tag Team Champion Davey Boy Smith Jr. is set to return to Major League Wrestling for The Restart on November 18th.

Alicia Atout broke the exclusive news on Davey Boy Smith Jr.’s return earlier today on MLW’s YouTube channel with this report: https://youtu.be/ jaVxEVuqkYM.

Smith was last seen brutally attacked on May 9th when CONTRA Unit seized control of MLW during the closing ceremonies of the Super Series.

As for what’s next? Smith wants to fight CONTRA kingpin Jacob Fatu for the World Heavyweight Title.

“That’s a huge match we had in the mix for pay-per-view before 2020 unfolded as it did,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Since that time, a lot has changed… but one thing that’s been very much on my mind is making good on this title fight. We’re hoping to deliver on that at The Restart. I know DBS wants the match. We’ll see if CONTRA cooperates.”

MLW returns Wednesday night November 18 at 7pm ET with the premiere of FUSION on Fubo Sports and YouTube.

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET.

Watch FUSION anytime, anywhere on DAZN.

Powell’s POV: Smith was a regular in MLW, so this isn’t particularly surprising, but the tease of Smith challenging Jacob Fatu for the MLW is fun.