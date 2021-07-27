NXT on Syfy, AEW Dark, and NWA Powerrr, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, “Hangman” Adam Page, Dolph Ziggler, Manny Fernandez, Shannon Moore, Matt Borne, Rhonda Singh

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT was taped on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center) and will air on Syfy this week and next week due to USA Network’s coverage of The Olympics. The show includes Adam Cole vs. Bronson Reed. Join John Moore for his weekly live review at 7CT/8ET. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights or Wednesday mornings.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-NWA Powerrr streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. Powerrr is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase.

Birthdays and Notables

-Paul “Triple H” Levesque is 52.

-Manny Fernandez is 67.

-Shannon Moore is 43.

-Dolph Ziggler (Nicholas Nemeth) is 41.

-“Hangman” Adam Page (Stevie Woltz) is 30.

-The late Matt Borne (Matt Osborne) was born on July 27, 1957. He died of an overdose at age 55 on June 28, 2013.

-Rhonda Singh, who worked as Bertha Faye in WWE, died of a heart attack at age 40 on July 27, 2001.