AEW Collision rating: Young Bucks and FTR vs. Jurassic Express and JetSpeed in an eight-man tag for $400,000

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 228,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Collision produced a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. Saturday’s show ran opposite the second game of the World Series, which delivered 11.399 million viewers for Fox. The last time Collision aired on a Saturday in its usual time slot was on October 11, when the show averaged 286,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating. One year earlier, the October 26, 2024, edition of AEW Collision delivered 269,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic.