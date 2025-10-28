WWE Smackdown rating for the show headlined by Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso in a No DQ match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.147 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down a tick compared to the previous episode’s 1.180 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.28 rating. Smackdown ran against the first game of the World Series, which delivered 12.499 million viewers for Fox. One year earlier, the October 25, 2024, edition of SmackDown produced 1.418 million viewers and a 0.43 rating for USA Network.