AEW Double Or Nothing weekend, WWE Smackdown in North Little Rock (reports needed), AEW Rampage in Las Vegas, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, Eric Bischoff, Natalya

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Double Or Nothing will be held on Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena. The show is headlined by “Hangman” Adam Page vs. CM Punk for the AEW World Championship. Join me or my live review on Sunday beginning with the one-hour pre-show at 6CT/7ET, and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I on Sunday night.

-AEW is also holding a fan fest event on Saturday in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. We are seeking reports from readers who attend the event. If you are going and care to share details about the experience, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live from North Little Rock, Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members and our Patreon Patrons will hear his exclusive audio review either later tonight or on Saturday.

-AEW Rampage is live from Las Vegas, Nevada at Michelob Ultra Arena. This is the go-home show for Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing event. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 5:30CT/6:30ET on TNT. Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons will hear Colin’s audio review after the show.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings.

-There are no WWE live events this weekend due to the Memorial Day holiday on Monday.

Birthdays and Notables

-Eric Bischoff is 67.

-Natalya (Natalie Neidhart-Wilson) is 40.