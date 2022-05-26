What's happening...

05/26 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Powell and Barnett on WWE Money in the Bank moving to a smaller venue, Warner Brothers Discovery throwing a party for AEW, Tony Khan media call and interview notes, AEW Dynamite discussion, AEW Double Or Nothing match build grades and predictions

May 26, 2022

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: WWE Money in the Bank moving to a smaller venue, Warner Brothers Discovery throwing a party for AEW, Tony Khan media call and interview notes, AEW Dynamite discussion, AEW Double Or Nothing match build grades and predictions, and more (105:28)…

