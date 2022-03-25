What's happening...

03/25 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 200): Jake Barnett co-hosts the Dot Net Weekly combo show – Paul Levesque says his in-ring career is over, Shad Gaspard named the Warrior Award winner, WrestleMania developments, non-WWE shows of interest during WrestleMania weekend, AEW Dynamite discussion

March 25, 2022

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host the Pro Wrestling Boom and Dot Net Weekly combo show: Paul Levesque says his in-ring career is over, Shad Gaspard named the Warrior Award winner, WrestleMania developments, non-WWE shows of interest during WrestleMania weekend, AEW Dynamite discussion, and more…

Click here for the March 25 Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom combo show.

