03/25 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 200): Jake Barnett co-hosts the Dot Net Weekly combo show – Paul Levesque says his in-ring career is over, Shad Gaspard named the Warrior Award winner, WrestleMania developments, non-WWE shows of interest during WrestleMania weekend, AEW Dynamite discussion

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host the Pro Wrestling Boom and Dot Net Weekly combo show: Paul Levesque says his in-ring career is over, Shad Gaspard named the Warrior Award winner, WrestleMania developments, non-WWE shows of interest during WrestleMania weekend, AEW Dynamite discussion, and more…

Click here for the March 25 Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom combo show.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.