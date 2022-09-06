MLW partners with Range Sports, division headed by a former longtime WarnerMedia executive

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new partnership between MLW and Range Sports was chronicled in a Sports Illustrated piece written by Justin Barrasso on Tuesday. The story notes that Range Sports’ executive Will Funk worked for two decades as an executive vice president at WarnerMedia. It lists some of his impressive credentials, which include the NBA on TNT, March Madness, and other programming.

“We have an unlimited bandwidth and many potential distribution properties,” Funk told SI.com. “We’re going to look at our music division and see if there is someone who is very passionate about pro wrestling who can be a brand ambassador. Beyond film, TV, and music, our branding division can assist MLW in building a more polished brand. From the brand partnership side, we have lots of relationships with Fortune-500 companies that are looking to, specifically, integrate into the fabric of the property in a seamless, organic way. On the network/streaming side, we have relationships with broadcast cable stations and streaming services, so there is an opportunity there to get MLW in front of the right people.” Read more at SI.com.

Powell’s POV: Funk was named president of Range Sports’ new sports division back in July. He also had some interesting comments in the story about AEW and how they fit into WarnerMedia initially. Obviously, the main goal for AEW is to find a stronger television or streaming deal. Only time will tell whether Funk can help in that regard.