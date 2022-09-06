NXT Worlds Collide poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s NXT Worlds Collide event received a majority A grade from 36 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 29 percent of the vote, and C finished third with 18 percent.

-54 percent of our voters gave Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricochet for the NXT North American Championship the best match honors. NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate in a unification match finished second with 26 percent of the vote, and Mandy Rose vs. Meiko Satomura vs. Blair Davenport to unify the NXT and NXT UK Women’s Titles finished third with 17 percent.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B grade, and agree with the voters that the Hayes vs. Ricochet was the best match on the show. The results of the WWE Clash at the Castle and AEW All Out events will be available on Wednesday.