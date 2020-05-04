WWE Money in the Bank lineup: Climb The Corporate Ladder MITB matches and four title matches set for Sunday

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view that will air Sunday on WWE Network and pay-per-view.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship.

-Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

-Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. one wrestler TBD in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

-Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. “The Forgotten Sons” Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler vs. “Lucha House Party” Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik in a four-way for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Bayley vs. Tamina for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: Apollo Crews was pulled from the men’s Money in the Bank due to a storyline knee injury. His replacement will be determined in a Last Chance gauntlet match on tonight’s Raw. No participants for the gauntlet match have been announced. The MITB matches were taped at WWE Headquarters and WWE has indicated that they take place simultaneously. The matches will start on the ground floor and the belt will be on the roof of the building in what are being billed as “Climb The Corporate Ladder” matches. Join me for live coverage on Sunday beginning with theKickoff Show at 5CT/6ET, and the main card at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear a same night audio review hosted by Jake Barnett and I after the show.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the legendary Jim Ross discussing his "Under The Black Hat" autobiography, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the NFL Draft, Joe Exotic, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus section, Powell reviews Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night One...

