NXT 2.0 TV preview: Main roster talent added to tonight’s Worlds Collide fallout edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer in the first match of a best of three series

-Wes Lee vs. JD McDonagh

-Meiko Satomura vs. Roxanne Perez

-Nikki ASH and Doudrop vs. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin

-Ricochet vs. Trick Williams

Powell’s POV: The show will feature the fallout from Sunday’s NXT Worlds Collide event. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).