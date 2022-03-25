ROH Supercard of Honor lineup: Title added, pay-per-view pricing details

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the ROH Supercard of Honor event that will be held on Friday, April 1 in Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center.

-ROH World Champion Bandido vs. Original ROH Championship holder Jonathan Gresham for the undisputed ROH World Championship

-Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the ROH Tag Titles.

-Josh Woods vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Rules Championship.

-Shane “Swerve” Strickland vs. Alex Zayne.

-Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty.

Powell’s POV: Tony Khan announced the Pure Rules Championship match today. ROH previously announced Joe Hendry and Ninja Mack for the event. The show will stream on HonorClub for subscribers, and is also available via FITE TV and pay-per-view television for $29.99 on Friday, April 1 at 7CT/8ET. Join me for my live review of ROH Supercard of Honor next Friday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my exclusive audio review of the show either late Friday night or on Saturday morning.