Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill, WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, Shane McMahon, Kelly Kelly, Tucker, Bull Buchanan, Nicole Mathews, Eddie Graham, Jimmy Snuka

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view airs Saturday at 7CT/8ET. The show is headlined by Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. Rich Swann, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin in a six-man tag match. Join me for live coverage as the show airs on pay-per-view television and FITE.TV.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. The show features Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jey Uso. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

-For whatever it’s worth, the next advertised WWE live event is April 28 in Cardiff, Wales. The next AEW event listed outside Jacksonville, Florida is February 24 in Newark, New Jersey.

Birthdays and Notables

-Shane McMahon is 51. Whatever happened to Raw Underground?

-Kelly Kelly (Barbara Blank) is 34.

-Barry “Bull” Buchanan is 53.

-Nicole Matthews (Lindsay Miller) is 34.

-WWE’s Tucker (Paul Gallagher) is 31.

-The late Eddie Graham (Edward Gossett) was born on January 15, 1930. He took his own life at age 55 on January 21, 1985.

-The late Jimmy Snuka died on January 15, 2017.