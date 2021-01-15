NJPW Strong preview: Six-man tag and two singles matches announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.
-Kenta, El Phantasmo, and Hikuleo vs. Fred Rosser, ACH, and Blake Christian.
-TJP vs. Adrian Quest.
-Misterioso vs. Barrett Brown.
Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written review and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.
