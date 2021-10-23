NJPW Strong preview: Texas Bullrope match and three additional matches set for tonight’s New Japan World show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Juice Robinson vs. Hikuleo in a Texas Bullrope match.

-Clark Connors and Karl Fredericks vs. Will Ospreay and a mystery partner.

-Chris Dickinson and Robbie Eagles vs. El Phantasmo and Chris Bey.

-David Finlay, Brogan Finlay, Will AllDay, Wheeler Yuta, and Fred Yehi vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Ren Narita, Alex Coughlin, The DKC, and Kevin Knight in a 10-man tag match.

Powell’s POV: Brogan Finlay is the 18 year-old son of Fit Finlay and the brother of David Finlay. NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings, but they will be pushed back to Monday this week because he is attending the NJPW Strong tapings in Philadelphia.