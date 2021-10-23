AEW Dynamite preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Dustin Rhodes in an AEW Eliminator tournament first round match.

-Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston in an AEW Eliminator tournament first round match.

-Penelope Ford vs. Ruby Soho in a TBS Championship tournament match.

-Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida in a TBS Championship tournament match.

-Jungle Boy vs. Brandon Cutler.

Powell’s POV: Jon Moxley vs. Preston “10” Vance in the finanl AEW Eliminator tournament first round match is advertised for Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite. Dynamite was bumped to Saturday again this week due to TNT’s coverage of the NHL. Likewise, the “Rhodes to the Top” reality show season finale is also airing tonight after Dynamite. AEW will be held in Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Dynamite at 7CT/8ET. He will be filling in for me on the AEW Dynamite audio review for Dot Net Members.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in Orlando. If you are going to this show or another upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com