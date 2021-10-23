Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory lineup (live coverage tonight): The full card for tonight’s pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada at Skyway Studios.
-Christian Cage vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship.
-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James for the Knockouts Championship.
-Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Chris Bey and Hikuleo vs. Juice Robinson and David Finlay in a Triple Threat for the Impact Tag Titles.
-Rosemary and Havok vs. “The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay for the Knockouts Tag Titles.
-Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel vs. El Phantasmo in a Triple Threat for the vacant X Division Championship.
-Heath and Rhino vs. Joe Doering and Deaner.
-The Call Your Shot gauntlet match.
-(Pre-Show) John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green vs. Madison Rayne to become the first Digital Media Champion.
Powell’s POV: Awesome Kong will be inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame. Chris Sabin is the first entrant in the CYS match, and W Morrissey is the 20th and final entrant. Bound For Glory is priced at $39.99 on FITE.TV and DirecTV. Join John Moore for his live review as the show airs Saturday night beginning with the one-hour pre-show at 8CT/9ET. Dot Net Members will hear John’s exclusive audio review.
