AEW Dynamite results (6/28): Powell’s live review of Sting and Darby Allin vs. “Painmaker” Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a tornado tag, Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match, Jon Moxley vs. Tomohiro Ishii

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 195)

Hamilton, Ontario at FirstOntario Centre

Aired live June 28, 2023 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired followed by pyro shooting off on the stage. Excalibur welcomed viewers to the show while labeling Forbidden Door as one of the greatest pro wrestling pay-per-views of all-time. He was joined on commentary by Taz and Tony Schiavone, and Justin Roberts was the ring announcer…

Jon Moxley made his entrance to “Wild Thing” thought the crowd. He was accompanied by Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. Tomohiro Ishii’s entrance followed. Taz noted that Ishii is a 26-year veteran…

1. Jon Moxley (w/Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) vs. Tomohiro Ishii. Moxley and Ishii traded chops to start. There were dueling chants for both wrestlers. Moxley bit Ishii, who returned the favor. Moxley put Ishii down, grabbed his hands, and then delivered kicks to his face.

Moxley sent Ishii to ringside and ended up hitting him with a suicide dive. Moxley hopped the barricade and played to the crowd’s cheers. Moxley returned to the ring and flexed while Ishii was down at ringside in front of Castagnoli and Yuta.

Eddie Kingston made his entrance in non-wrestling attire. Kingston grabbed a chair from the timekeepers area, which caused Castagnoli and Yuta to back off. Moxley dropped down to ringside and bickered with Kingston heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Ishii no-sold Moxley’s rolling elbows and then dropped Moxley with one of his own late in the PIP break. Ishii placed Moxley on the top turnbuckle and superplexed him. Ishii and Moxley traded more rolling elbows. Ishii hit three in a row, but then Moxley spun around and knocked him down with a big elbow strike.

Moxley followed up with a Gotch style piledriver and covered Ishii for a near fall. Moxley had a small cut above his left eye and some blood on his nose. Moxley blasted a seated Ishii with elbow strikes. Ishii flipped him off. Moxley fired away with more and then applied a choke hold. The production team did a nice job of showing Kingston and Castagnoli glaring at one another from opposite sides of the ring.

Ishii got to his feet and was put down with a big lariat from Moxley, who covered him for just a one count. Ishii hit a running knee strike and covered Moxley for just a one count. Both men threw simultaneous lariats and stayed down on the match.

Both men stood up and butted heads. Moxley, who was bleeding heavily from the forehead, put Ishii down with a DDT for a near fall. Ishii stuffed a Death Rider and then put Moxley down with a DDT. Ishii followed up with a clothesline for a two count. Moxley put Ishii down with a cutter, but Ishii jumped right up and hit Moxley with a sliding lariat for a near fall.

Ishii went for a brainbuster, but Moxley stuffed it, threw a knee to the chest, and performed the Death Rider for another near fall. Ishii avoided a Stomp and hit Moxley, who came right back with a Stomp and then performed the Death Rider for the win.

Jon Moxley defeated Tomohiro Ishii in 15:10.

Moxley celebrated his win afterward. When he exited the ring, he intentionally bumped Kingston with his shoulder and went to the stage. Kingston congratulated Moxley for doing it by himself. “You don’t need ’em,” Kingston said. Moxley teased going back to ringside and opted to head backstage…

Powell’s POV: The strong back and forth brawl that was expected from these two. Moxley went over strong, while Ishii had to make a good impression on fans who don’t follow his work in NJPW. The dynamic between Moxley, Kingston, and Castagnoli continues to be enjoyable.

Renee Paquette stood in the parking garage area recalled MJF and Adam Cole being a team in the blind eliminator tag team tournament. Cole arrived in an SUV. A second vehicle arrived with its horn honking. MJF exited the passenger side and congratulated Cole for getting sick and missing Forbidden Door. MJF said he wished he had thought of that.

MJF said they got off on the wrong foot. He spoke about how the two them could be a dominant team. MJF invited Cole to hop in his car and bond with him over the weekend. Cole accepted the invitation. He said he had to say hello to a few people and would see MJF around.

MJF said he had a gift for Cole because they are going to become AEW Tag Team Champions. MJF showed off a “Better Than You Baby” t-shirt, which he said is now available for online purchase. Cole was unimpressed and walked away… [C]

Backstage, Paquette asked Moxley, who was standing with Castagnoli and Yuta, what the hell was happening between him and Kingston. Moxley was upset over Kingston implying he needed help to win. Kingston showed up and took issue with Moxley being aligned with Castagnoli. Moxley said it stemmed from something ten years ago in Chikara and told him to get over it. Moxley walked away and then Paquette sternly told Kingston to fix it because she’s done…

A video package recapped Will Ospreay beating Kenny Omega to win the IWGP U.S. Championship with help from Don Callis at Forbidden Door. Footage aired from after the match of Omega saying it wasn’t over and he’ll be back…

2. Orange Cassidy, El Hijo del Vikingo, and Keith Lee vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker. Both entrances were televised along with footage of Cassidy inviting Lee to join his team, realizing he needed one more person, and then seeing Vikingo sitting nearby.

Cassidy did some early hands in pockets comedy spots with Parker and Menard. Vikingo tagged in and performed a couple of flashy moves on Garcia before Parker and Menard interfered to cut him off. The heels isolated Vikingo. Garcia teased doing his dance and then waved it off heading into a PIP spot. [C]