AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 59 percent of the voters in our post event poll. B finished second with 24 percent.

-76 percent of our voters gave Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP U.S. Championship the best match of the night honors. Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada finished a distant second with 13 percent of the vote. None of the other matches received more than two percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B+ grade in my audio review on Sunday night. I agree with the majority of voters who picked Omega vs. Ospreay as the best match. The first Forbidden Door event received a majority A grade from 47 percent of the voters. Ospreay also took home the best match honors for that event, as his IWGP U.S. Championship match with Orange Cassidy scored the majority 54 percent of the vote. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.