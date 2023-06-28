Sonya Deville on accidentally coming out on WWE television, her upcoming wedding, whether she and her future wife intend to add to their family

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Messenger interview with guest Sonya Deville

Interview conducted by Daniel Trainor and Lanae Brody

Interview available at TheMessenger.com

On ‘accidentally’ coming out: “One of the questions from the higher ups in the audition process was, ‘Are you in a relationship?,’ which is a pretty straightforward question to most. I was not really out and open about my sexuality at the time, but I did have a girlfriend. I got nervous, but I told the truth and I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I have a girlfriend.’ That’s how it happened. It was something that was super unintentional.”

On how she’s grown since: “Over the last almost decade, I’ve been able to be more proud of who I am and learn to love myself more, which in turn has allowed me to embrace this entire community of people online, on social media, and hear their stories — and just find a whole other community that I belong to and am proud to be a part of. It’s been really cool.”

On whether she’ll be a “Bridezilla” while planning her upcoming nuptials: “I’m very particular, and I have an aesthetic that we’re going to go for. So, when it comes to the actual planning of the wedding, I feel like I’m going to be meticulous. But the day of, I just want to relax and enjoy and just be laid back. I don’t think I’ll be a bridezilla.”

On whether they’ll be adding to their family: “We really love things the way they are, but at the same time, we’re not ruling it out. So, I guess we’re just going to see how the next few years go with Toni competing and all the other factors. We’re just going to play it by ear. We’re just rolling with it right now.”