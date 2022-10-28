10/28 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo, and Gisele Shaw vs. Jordynne Grace, Mickie James, and Taylor Wilde, Alan Angels vs. Trey Miguel in a tournament match for the vacant X Division Title, Joe Hendry vs. Raj Singh, Matt Cardona vs. Alex Shelley, Tasha Steelz vs. Rachelle Scheel

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo, and Gisele Shaw vs. Jordynne Grace, Mickie James, and Taylor Wilde, Alan Angels vs. Trey Miguel in a tournament match for the vacant X Division Title, Joe Hendry vs. Raj Singh, Matt Cardona vs. Alex Shelley, Tasha Steelz vs. Rachelle Scheel, and more (17:59)…

Click here for the October 28 Impact Wrestling audio review.

