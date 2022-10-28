What's happening...

10/28 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo, and Gisele Shaw vs. Jordynne Grace, Mickie James, and Taylor Wilde, Alan Angels vs. Trey Miguel in a tournament match for the vacant X Division Title, Joe Hendry vs. Raj Singh, Matt Cardona vs. Alex Shelley, Tasha Steelz vs. Rachelle Scheel

October 28, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo, and Gisele Shaw vs. Jordynne Grace, Mickie James, and Taylor Wilde, Alan Angels vs. Trey Miguel in a tournament match for the vacant X Division Title, Joe Hendry vs. Raj Singh, Matt Cardona vs. Alex Shelley, Tasha Steelz vs. Rachelle Scheel, and more (17:59)…

Click here for the October 28 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.