Impact Wrestling TV rating for the show headlined by a six-Knockout tag match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show delivered 101,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Impact finished 144th in Thursday’s cable ratings with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Powell’s POV: Showbuzz recently announced that they have been unable to get ratings for shows that don’t crack the daily top 150 cable ratings, so we do not have ratings for last week’s Impact episode. For comparison sake, the October 13 edition of Impact delivered 94,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating. The NJPW show that followed on AXS failed to crack the top 150 cable ratings. The October 28, 20221 edition of Impact Wrestling had 100,000 viewers and drew a 0.03 rating for the Bound For Glory fallout show.