NXT TV preview: Six-woman tag and the start of a tournament set for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-NXT Women’s Champion Tatum Paxley, Lola Vice, and Izzi Dame vs. “Fatal Influence” Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid

-The tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Speed Championship begins

Powell’s POV: Sol Ruca relinquished the WWE Women’s Speed Championship due to injury. Tuesday’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).