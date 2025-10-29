NXT TV preview: Halloween Havoc main event rematch set for the November 11 edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Ricky Saints vs. Trick Williams in a Last Man Standing match for the NXT Championship

-El Grande Americano vs. Jasper Troy for the WWE Speed Championship

Powell's POV: NXT will follow this show with a pair of Gold Rush-themed episodes that will be taped on November 18 in New York with championships from NXT, TNA, and AAA.