NJPW “Super Jr. Tag League” results (10/29): Vetter’s review of El Desperado vs. Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita, and Tiger Mask and Yamato in tournament matches

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Super Jr. Tag League”

October 29, 2025, in Niigata, Japan, at Sun Village Shibata

Streamed live on New Japan World

This year’s tournament features 12 teams in two six-team Blocks. It’s a round-robin tournament, so each team will have at least five matches. This tournament plays out in just over a week with only two off-days. Just the B Block is in tournament action tonight. Entering the day, we have one team at 3-0, two at 2-1, two at 1-2, and one at 0-3.

This is a large gym and the crowd was maybe 400-500. The lights were on and it’s easy to see. Walker Stewart provided solo commentary as the show began, but he said Jakob Austin Young will make his commentary debut later.

1. “Unaffiliated Bullet Club” Nagai Dakai and Clark Connors vs. Zane Jay and Tatsuya Matsumoto. Dakai and Matsumoto opened. Connors and Jay traded blows at 2:30. Connors knocked him off the apron to the floor, and they brawled into the crowd. In the ring, Nagai bodyslammed Zane for a nearfall at 6:00. Matsumoto entered and hit a series of bodyslams on Nagai, then a dropkick, and he applied a Boston Crab. Nagai hit a spinebuster. Clark got a hot tag at 8:30, and he traded forearm strikes with Jay. Zane applied a Boston Crab. However, Connors put Zane in a Boston Crab, and he tapped out.

Nagai Dakai and Clark Connors defeated Zane Jay and Tatsuya Matsumoto at 10:37.

2. “United Empire” Jakob Austin Young, Callum Newman, and Templario vs. Masatora Yasuda, Shoma Kato, and Boltin Oleg. Callum and Oleg locked up to open the match. Oleg flipped Callum in his arms and hit a gut-wrench suplex. Templario hit a springboard crossbody block. He targeted Shoma’s left arm and kept the Young Lion grounded. Callum hit a hesitation dropkick in the corner on Shoma at 4:30. Yasuda tagged in and battled Young, and he hit a dropkick. Oleg splashed Young in the corner at 7:00. Young hit a Richard Holliday-style twisting suplex on Yasuda. Templario hit a superkick on Shoma, then he dove through the ropes onto him. Young hit Jakob’s Ladder (Sliced Bread out of the corner) to pin Yasuda. Solid.

Jakob Austin Young and Callum Newman, and Templario defeated Masatora Yasuda, Shoma Kato, and Boltin Oleg at 8:37.

3. “Unaffiliated Bullet Club” Hiromu Takahashi, Gedo, Yuto-Ice, and Oskar vs. Toru Yano, Ryusuke Taguchi, Dragon Dia, and Katsuya Murashima. Taguchi and Yano on the same team? Ugh, that compounds my pain. Gedo and Taguchi opened and traded some comedy. Dia hit a leg lariat on Hiromu at 2:00. Yano slapped Yuto-Ice and Oskar on the back of his head, and he tagged out before they could get retribution. Funny. Instead, Murashima got in the ring to battle the tag champs.

Hiromu hit a basement dropkick on Murashima at 6:00. Yuto-Ice hit a series of roundhouse kicks in the corner on Murashima; Katsuya knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Oskar got in and hit a massive bodyslam at 8:00. Dia and Taguchi hit stereo planchas. Katsuya couldn’t lift Oskar, but he got a rollup for a nearfall. Oskar applied a sleeper and swung Murashima around by his neck! The ref checked on Katsuya, determined he was out, and called for the bell. Decent action, and the ‘comedy’ was kept to a minimum.

Hiromu Takahashi, Gedo, Yuto-Ice, and Oskar defeated Toru Yano, Ryusuke Taguchi, Dragon Dia, and Katsuya Murashima at 10:18.

4. “House of Torture” Douki, Sho, and Yujiro Takahashi vs. Master Wato, Yoh, and Hiroshi Tanahashi. Sho attacked former teammate Yoh, and we’re underway! The action immediately spilled to the floor. Sho crotched Wato around the ring post at 2:30. The heels pushed Wato back into the ring and stomped on him. Sho and Yoh locked up again, and Sho hit a spear at 6:30. Yujiro entered.

Hiroshi entered for the first time and hit some flying forearms on Yujiro, then his second-rope somersault senton for a nearfall at 8:00. Yujiro hit an inverted DDT. The HoT wishboned Hiroshi’s legs. Yujiro hit a brainbuster for a nearfall on Tanahashi. Yujiro got his staff, but Yoh confiscated it. Yoh hit a plancha. Hiroshi hit a Sling Blade clothesline on Yujiro, then the High Fly Flow frogsplash for the pin. (Unlike yesterday, Yujiro was right below the corner. A day ago, Yujiro was right in the center of the ring, and Hiroshi barely got there on the frogsplash.) Decent action.

Master Wato, Yoh, and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Douki, Sho, and Yujiro Takahashi at 10:18.

* Jakob Austin Young joined commentary.

5. “House of Torture” Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Dick Togo (2) vs. Kushida and Yuki Yoshioka (4) in a B Block tournament match. They immediately all brawled to the floor. In the ring, the heels worked over Yuki. Yuki hit a dropkick at 1:30. On the floor, Kanemaru shoved Kushida head-first into the ring post. In the ring, Togo hit a stiff kick to Yuki’s spine and kept him grounded. Togo hit a senton. This has been quite dull. Kushida finally got the hot tag at 8:30, and he hit a handspring-back-spin kick, and he tried to apply the Hoverboard Lock. He hit a Frankensteiner on Kanemaru, then a bodyslam. Yuki went for a frog splash, but Kanemaru got his knees up to block it.

Yuki hit a back suplex. Kushida hit a basement dropkick, and Yuki hit a suplex. Kushida applied the Hoverboard Lock on Togo, but Dick rolled him up for a nearfall, and they traded rollups. Togo hit a low blow, but he pretended he had also been hit by a low blow. Togo hit a Pedigree! Kanemaru tried to spray whiskey, but Yuki blocked it. Yuki hit a Falcon Arrow on Togo, then a frogsplash; he then dove to the floor on Kanemaru. Kushida immediately put the prone Togo in a Texas Cloverleaf, and Togo tapped. Just a slow match, but the right team won.

Kushida and Yuki Yoshioka (6) defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Dick Togo (2) at 14:37.

6. Tiger Mask and Yamato (0) vs. “The Mighty Don’t Kneel” Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita (6) in a B Block tournament match. Robbie and Yamato opened. Tiger Mask and Fujita traded chops at 2:00, and TM hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker over his knee. Yamato entered and hit some chops on Fujita. Robbie hit a springboard dropkick on Tiger Mask’s knee at 7:00. TM hit a Tiger Bomb on Robbie. Yamato hit a dropkick into the corner on Robbie for a nearfall. Tiger Mask hit a top-rope double-underhook suplex on Eagles, and Yamato got a cover for a nearfall at 11:00.

It appeared Yamato and Tiger Mask jawed at each other and weren’t on the same page. “You’d think they’d talk about this stuff beforehand,” Young said. Fujita hit a double dropkick on them. He hit a moonsault off the apron to the floor on Tiger Mask. In the ring, Fujita and Eagles hit the “Sweetbuster” (team stunner) for a believable nearfall on Yamato. Eagles hit a 450 Splash onto Yamato’s injured leg, and he locked in the Ron Miller Special (Trailer Hitch leg lock). Yamato held on for a bit but eventually tapped out! The defending champions are 4-0! Good match.

Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita (8) defeated Tiger Mask and Yamato (0) at 13:15.

7. El Desperado and Kuukai (2) vs. “Bullet Club” Taiji Ishimori and Robbie X (4) in a B Block tournament match. The Bullet Club worked over Despe early on. Robbie planted his knee in Kuukai’s back and got a nearfall at 5:00. These guys are clearly planning to go long. Despe hit a brainbuster. He powerbombed Ishimori to the mat and locked in a Stretch Muffler at 7:00; Ishimori escaped and applied the Bone Lock. Ishimori hit a shoulder-breaker over his knee, a Crucifix Driver, and he went back to the Bone Lock, but Kuukai made the save. Despe hit a back suplex on Ishimori, then a Spinebuster on Robbie, and they were both down.

Kuukai tagged in at 9:30 and hit a top-rope crossbody block on Robbie, then a faceplant. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Kuukai tied Robbie in a Bow-and-Arrow over his knees and bent him in half at 12:00. Despe hit a spinebuster on Robbie, and Kuukai hit a moonsault for a nearfall. Robbie hit a stunner on Kuukai, and they were both down. The Bullet Club hit their version of a Magic Killer team slam, and Robbie hit the X Express (top-rope Phoenix Splash) for the pin! A very good match; I actually didn’t expect it to wrap up that quickly.

Taiji Ishimori and Robbie X (6) defeated El Desperado and Kuukai (2) at 14:02.

Final Thoughts: For the first time since night 1, we had two tournament matches that earned a “Good rating” from me. The main event earned the best match, and I’ll take TMDK-Tiger Mask/Yamato for second place. The HoT match, as is often the case, was a slog and a chore to get through. The undercard was fine. Again, this tournament plays out with only two off-days, so the A Block finale is on Thursday, featuring the two undefeated teams, Master Wato and Yoh vs. Sho and Douki, where the winner will take the Block and move to the Super Junior Tag League finals.