NXT TV viewership declines to new low for the Tuesday night era

May 12, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 697,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 761,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Ouch. This was the lowest number the show has delivered since moving to Tuesday nights and its worst overall number since March 31. NXT finished 25th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a .17 in the 18-49 demographic. Last Tuesday’s NXT show finished 21st in the cable ratings with a .18 in the 18-49 demographic.

