AEW Collision rating for episode three

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 452,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision finished with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demo in Saturday’s cable ratings.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s show delivered 595,000 viewers and a 0.21 rating. The decline shouldn’t surprise anyone given that it was a taped episode that aired on a holiday weekend. The big question is whether the numbers will rebound on Saturday.