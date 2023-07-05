What's happening...

AEW Collision rating for episode three

July 5, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 452,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision finished with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demo in Saturday’s cable ratings.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s show delivered 595,000 viewers and a 0.21 rating. The decline shouldn’t surprise anyone given that it was a taped episode that aired on a holiday weekend. The big question is whether the numbers will rebound on Saturday.

Readers Comments (3)

  1. D_S July 5, 2023 @ 10:46 am

    There should be some limbo music playing.

    Reply
  2. Clay Connelly July 5, 2023 @ 11:22 am

    Give us a Rampage show, get Rampage ratings

    Reply
  3. Brian July 5, 2023 @ 11:45 am

    No half mil Phil

    Reply

