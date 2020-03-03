Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, NWA Powerrr, poll results for AEW Dynamite, NXT, and WWE Smackdown, WWE Backstage, PJ Black, Glenn Kulka, Hayabusa

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The show includes Havok vs. Su Yung in a No DQ match. John Moore’s review of this show will be available on Wednesday morning along with my members’ exclusive audio review and Hit List.

-The NWA Powerrr show returns today and will stream at 5:05CT/6:05ET on the NWA’s YouTube and Facebook pages. The show will include Eli Drake and James Storm vs. The Bouncers for the NWA Tag Titles.

-The AEW Dark online show premiered prior to the Revolution pay-per-view. The show included Private Party vs. Shawn Spears and Brandon Cutler. Briar Starr’s review of the show will be available today.

-The WWE Backstage studio talkshow airs on FS1 at 10CT/11ET. Jeff Hardy will be the special guest.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with a F for the majority grade with 29 percent of the vote. C finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a D grade, as it had newsworthy opening and closing segments with a bunch of meaningless filler in between.

-AEW Dynamite got an A grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 72 percent of the vote. B finished second with 19 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B+ grade.

-The NXT on USA Network show earned an A grade from 36 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 26 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Glenn Kulka is 56 today.

-PJ Black (Phillip Lloyd) is 39 today.

-Hayabusa (Eiji Ezaki) died at age 47 of a cerebral hemorrhage on March 3, 2016.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Richard Holliday discussing The Dynasty faction in MLW, MJF's departure, the addition of Gino Medina, training under Paul Roma, and much more. Check out MLW Fusion Saturdays on beIN Sports and on the MLW YouTube Page...

