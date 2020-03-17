WWE Hall of Fame ceremony may be postponed

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Georgia Smith revealed via social media that she was informed that the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be postponed. Smith added that WWE hopes to hold the event during SummerSlam weekend. WWE has yet to make any official announcement. Smith’s father Davey Boy Smith will be inducted as a member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Powell’s POV: Postponing seems like a logical move for WWE. It certainly seems plausible given that the company did not mention the WWE Hall of Fame or NXT Takeover when they announced that WrestleMania will be held April 5 at the WWE Performance Center rather than at Raymond James Stadium.

Just a heads up! I have spoken with @WWE and they are postponing the Hall of Fame for a later date, and are hoping to do it for Summerslam (which would be appropriate for my dad) thanks again for all your support! Let’s all stay safe out there🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/iuXwRWJ4iL — Georgia Smith (@georgiasmith87) March 17, 2020



The new Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting for a Dot Net Weekly combo show regarding the coronavirus outbreak creating uncertainty regarding WrestleMania and most pro wrestling events, plus Rob Gronkowski signs with WWE, NXT and AEW Dynamite thoughts, and more...

