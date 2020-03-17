What's happening...

WWE Hall of Fame ceremony may be postponed

March 17, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Georgia Smith revealed via social media that she was informed that the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be postponed. Smith added that WWE hopes to hold the event during SummerSlam weekend. WWE has yet to make any official announcement. Smith’s father Davey Boy Smith will be inducted as a member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Powell’s POV: Postponing seems like a logical move for WWE. It certainly seems plausible given that the company did not mention the WWE Hall of Fame or NXT Takeover when they announced that WrestleMania will be held April 5 at the WWE Performance Center rather than at Raymond James Stadium.


