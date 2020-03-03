WWE Elimination Chamber lineup: The updated card for Sunday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber event that will be held Sunday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center.

-Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Natalya vs. Ruby Riott vs. Liv Morgan vs. Sarah Logan in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania.

-The Miz and John Morrison vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Otis and Tucker vs. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler in an Elimination Chamber match for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, and Sami Zayn in a handicap match for the Intercontinental Championship.

-Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo for the U.S. Title.

-AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black in a No DQ match.

Powell’s POV: WWE added the Raw Tag Title match, the U.S. Title match, and the No DQ match on Monday’s Raw. Join me for live coverage on Sunday afternoon beginning with the one-hour Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET. Jake Barnett and I will host an exclusive audio review of Elimination Chamber for Dot Net Members on Sunday night.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Richard Holliday discussing The Dynasty faction in MLW, MJF's departure, the addition of Gino Medina, training under Paul Roma, and much more. Check out MLW Fusion Saturdays on beIN Sports and on the MLW YouTube Page...

