Impact Wrestling TV viewership for the Bound For Glory fallout edition

November 1, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show finished with 100,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from the previous episode’s 93,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with a .03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the .02 rating drawn the week before. The show did not crack the daily top 150 in the cable ratings. The Thursday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals delivered 3.723 million viewers for NFL Network on cable, and an additional 20.261 million viewers for the Fox simulcast. Impact avoided going against the World Series, which had an off day on Thursday, but those football numbers are huge.

