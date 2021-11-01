WWE Raw preview: The early lineup for tonight’s show, opening match announced

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-What does Seth Rollins have in store for WWE Champion Big E?

Powell’s POV: WWE has announced that the Lynch vs. Belair match will open the show. Raw will be live from Providence, Rhode Island at Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs on USA Network every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.