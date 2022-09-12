NXT 2.0 TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s one-year anniversary show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Carmelo Hayes defends his NXT North American Championship against the winner of a fan poll

-“Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed in a fans pick the stipulation match for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer in the second match of their best of three series

-Cameron Grimes and a partner vs. Tony D’Angelo and Stacks

-Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James and Arianna Grace

-Hank Walker vs. Javier Bernal

-Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend

-“Super Diva” Quincy Elliot arrives

Powell’s POV: NXT is touting Tuesday’s show as the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0. Axiom won the first match of the best of three series. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).