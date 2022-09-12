AEW Dynamite preview: The AEW World Championship tournament semifinals set for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson in a semifinal tournament match for the vacant AEW World Championship

-Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara in a semifinal tournament match for the vacant AEW World Championship

-Interim AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker and Serena Deeb

Powell’s POV: Guevara defeated Darby Allin in a match that aired on Rampage to qualify for the semifinal match. The winners of the semifinal matches will meet for the vacant AEW World Championship at the September 21 Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Albany, New York at MVP Arena (Rampage will be taped the same night). Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).