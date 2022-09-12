WWE Raw in Portland (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Paul Heyman, Midnight, Shocker, Sal Rinauro, Sojourner Bolt, Hallowicked, Don Muraco, Steve Keirn, Rain, Matt Morgan, Trevor Murdoch, Road Warrior Animal, Mr. Wrestling II

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Portland, Oregon at Moda Center. The show includes Edge vs. Dominik Mysterio. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Portland, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite (and AEW Rampage taping) in Albany, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Anaheim. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Midnight (Ann-Marie Crooks) is 57 today.

-Shocker (José Luis Jair Soria) is 51 today.

-Sal Rinauro is 40 today.

-The late Road Warrior Animal (Joe Laurinaitis) was born on September 12, 1960. He died of a heart attack on September 22, 2020.

-Paul Heyman turned 57 on Sunday.

-Antonio Gomez Medina, who wrestles as Mascara Magica, turned 52 on Sunday.

-Sojourner Bolt (Josette Bynum) turned 45 on Sunday.

-Hallowicked (Robert Goodwin) turned 41 on Sunday.

-Don Muraco turned 73 on Saturday.

-Steve Keirn turned 71 on Saturday.

-Matt Morgan turned 46 on Saturday.

-Mike DiBiase turned 45 on Saturday.

-NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch (William Mueller) turned 42 on Saturday.

-Rain (Bonnie Maxon Gray) turned 41 on Saturday. She also worked as Payton Banks in TNA.

-Former WWE referee Drake Younger (f/k/a Drake Wuertz) turned 38 on Saturday.

-The late Mr. Wrestling II (John Walker) was born on September 10, 1934. He died on June 10, 2020.