AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s Road Rager

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s “Road Rager” edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-The Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in a Street Fight for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Matt Sydal.

-Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall in a strap match.

-Santana, Ortiz, and Jake Hager (w/Konnan) vs. Wardlow and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (w/Tully Blanchard) in a six-man tag.

-Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander vs. The Blade and The Bunny in a mixed tag match.

-MJF meet Chris Jericho face to face.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Miami, Florida at James L. Knight Center. The coffin match between Darby Allin and Ethan Page that was scheduled for Miami has been pushed back to Fyter Fest. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Dynamite on Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members after each show.