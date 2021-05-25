WWE and Adnan Virk part ways

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the departure of Raw play-by-play voice Adnan Virk. “WWE and Adnan Virk have mutually agreed to part ways,” reads a statement at WWE.com. “WWE thanks Adnan for his work.”
Powell’s POV: Virk clearly was not a longtime fan and was thrown into a tough position as the voice of Raw. I set the over/under at two months after hearing Virk’s first show. The under wins. There’s no word yet if Tom Phillips will return to the lead chair on Raw, but he would seem to be the favorite given that he was replaced by Virk.
Did they even have Virk do any testing, so they could hear him call the matches, before hiring him? He’s a solid guest to bring onto a sports talk radio show, and host that in a pinch, but nothing about his previous work suggested this kind of gig was in his wheelhouse.
The buzz has been that he was a Nick Khan guy. I’m not sure what made them think that he could just step in and call matches with little or no experience. It was a bad fit, but it’s not the first time that they’ve wanted to do something like this. They once tried to steal Mike Goldberg from UFC to be the lead voice of Raw. He had no pro wrestling experience and made the right call by staying with UFC.
Wow. He didn’t even get to play GM!!
ADNAN has other jobs, so it is not like he needed to work for wwe.
It is better for adnan to leave now before wwe goes back on the road and travel becomes problematic as he tries to do his other sports jobs.