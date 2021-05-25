WWE and Adnan Virk part ways

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the departure of Raw play-by-play voice Adnan Virk. “WWE and Adnan Virk have mutually agreed to part ways,” reads a statement at WWE.com. “WWE thanks Adnan for his work.”

Powell’s POV: Virk clearly was not a longtime fan and was thrown into a tough position as the voice of Raw. I set the over/under at two months after hearing Virk’s first show. The under wins. There’s no word yet if Tom Phillips will return to the lead chair on Raw, but he would seem to be the favorite given that he was replaced by Virk.