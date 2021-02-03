Impact Wrestling TV viewership for the show headlined by Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer vs. Moose and Chris Bey

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling television show produced 173,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 186,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished 125th with a .05 rating in the 18-49 demographic in Tuesday’s cable ratings. Last week’s viewership count was the high mark for 2021, and finished 118th with a .05 rating in the 18-49 demographic.