09/11 McGuire’s NJPW Strong audio review: “Aussie Open” Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher vs. “West Coast Wrecking Crew” Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs for the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles, Robbie Eagles vs. Kevin Blackwood, Mascara Dorada vs. Misterioso

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts PODCASTS WWE News

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews NJPW Strong: “Aussie Open” Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher vs. “West Coast Wrecking Crew” Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs for the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles, Robbie Eagles vs. Kevin Blackwood, Mascara Dorada vs. Misterioso (15:55)…

Click here to stream or download the September 11 NJPW Strong audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.