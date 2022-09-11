What's happening...

09/11 McGuire’s NJPW Strong audio review: “Aussie Open” Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher vs. “West Coast Wrecking Crew” Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs for the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles, Robbie Eagles vs. Kevin Blackwood, Mascara Dorada vs. Misterioso

September 11, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts PODCASTS WWE News

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews NJPW Strong: “Aussie Open” Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher vs. “West Coast Wrecking Crew” Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs for the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles, Robbie Eagles vs. Kevin Blackwood, Mascara Dorada vs. Misterioso (15:55)…

Click here to stream or download the September 11 NJPW Strong audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.