Blitzkrieg Pro “Living Proof” results: Vetter’s review of TJ Crawford vs. Sammy Diaz vs. Allie Katch in a three-way for the Blitzkrieg Title, Krule vs. Bronson of Iron Savages, Gangrel in a six-man tag match

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Blitzkrieg Pro “Living Proof”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

March 22, 2024 in Springfield, Massachusetts at Town Square

This show is held in a rotunda in a shopping mall; it appears this is ‘after hours,’ as the Dunkin Donuts in the background is closed. Attendance is maybe 200-300. Unlike other shows in malls, it appears everyone who is here is sticking around for the show. (As I noted, this isn’t happening while the mall is open and customers might stop and watch for 5 minutes and move on.)

1. CPA defeated VSK at 11:49. Shouldn’t CPA be too busy filing taxes to wrestle right now? VSK shoved him; CPA immediately hit some punches. They brawled to the floor. CPA went for his comedy 619 but VSK blocked it. VSK hit a frogsplash for a nearfall and he was in charge. CPA hit a flapjack at 7:00, then a second-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall. VSK hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a believable nearfall. He nailed a Lungblower for a nearfall at 9:30. VSK went for a frogsplash but CPA got his knees up. CPA hit his comedy 619 and a Death Valley Driver for a believable nearfall. He hit another DVD for the pin. I knew this would be fun and entertaining, yet it topped expectations.

2. “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King defeated “Ancestral Shooters” Quace Isante and Joseph Alexander and “Delta House” Nick Robles and Dante Drago in a three-way tag match for the Blitzkrieg Pro Tag Team Titles at 10:36. The MG had their IWTV Tag Title belts as well. I don’t know the Ancestral Shooters and I’m guessing on the spelling of their names. Robles is the rocker who has a passing resemblance to Jack Perry. Drago is shorter with short, black hair. Delta House are the heels and they bailed to the floor at the bell. Quace is a chubbier version of WWE’s Elijah Burke; he missed a standing moonsault. Ancestral Shooters worked over Drago.

Dante accidentally hit Robles with a plastic bat at 6:00. Drago hit a Rebound Lariat. He hit a top-rope clothesline as Waller was seated on Robles’ shoulders. Alexander hit a German Suplex for a nearfall and everyone was down at 8:30. Quace hit a Spinebuster. Robles hit a leg-capture suplex on Waller. Drago hit a Falcon Arrow on Kylon King. Kylon hit a top-rope superplex on Drago, and Waller immediately hit a top-rope Mamba Splash to pin Drago. Decent fast-paced match.

3. Kirby Wackerman defeated Dan the Candy Man at 6:43. Dan wears his Blow Pop jacket and orange ring gear. I admittedly am not a fan of either guy. Kirby wears an ugly black-and-pink singlet. Kirby grounded him and worked the left arm. Kirby hit a top-rope flying headbutt for the pin. These two just haven’t clicked for me.

* Sandman came to the ring, kendo stick in one hand and a beer in the other, which he poured down the throats of several fans. He sprayed some at Kirby Wackerman, who was still in the ring. He got in the ring, shook Kirby’s hand, but then whacked him over the head with the kendo stick. Apparently Kirby is the only person who didn’t know this was going to happen! A fun surprise appearance. Sandman gave Dan the Candy Man a beer, who drank it. I thought Sandman would hit him, too, but he didn’t.

4. Gangrel and “Shook Crew” Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan defeated Jake Lang and “35mm Magic” JGeorge and Angelo Carter at 12:25. Orlando and Donovan have “broken up as a tag team” in Wrestling Open, but not here, and they are dressed like Edge and Christian when they were in the Brood. Orlando and Carter opened. Bryce grounded Lang. I don’t think I’ve seen Lang before; he is of average height with long blond hair halfway down his back. JGeorge got in across from Gangrel and he was holding a mirror, perhaps to see if Gangrel has a reflection. Funny.

Gangrel hit a bodyslam on JGeorge at 5:00. The heels began working over Orlando in their corner. This big oversized fluffy white shirt Orlando is wearing is hilarious. Gangrel made the hot tag at 10:00 and he hit some punches and a powerslam on Lang. Orlando hit a stunner. He hit an Unprettier faceplant on Carter. Gangrel hit an implant DDT on Lang for the pin. The crowd enjoyed this.

5. “The Sweeper” Eddie Prevete defeated Leary, Tristan Kyle, 50 Cal, Perry Von Vicious, and Logan Black in a six-way scramble at 11:55. Kyle is a heel in a big fluffy, furry jacket and he strutted to the ring; think NXT-era Tyler Breeze in terms of his gimmick. 50 Cal is the southern hillbilly redneck. Logan Black is similar to Sami Callihan, with his black jacket and chains, and he’s heavyset. Prevete has finally earned a name beyond just “the sweeper.” He’s a scrawny, small kid who cleans the ring and I’ve not been impressed with him. It really struck me that Leary is similar to Ian Rotten and PVV is similar to Chris Hero. Leary dove through the ropes onto everyone at 3:30. They all brawled on the floor. In the ring, Black hit a brainbuster. Tristan hit a rolling Death Valley Driver. 50 Cal hit a German Suplex on Leary. 50 Cal hit a Jackhammer. Leary hit a powerslam. Privete hit a sunset flip move to roll up Leary for the pin. Merely okay; a lot of green guys in this one.

6. Gabby Forza defeated Brittnie Brooks at 9:29. If a Barbie doll came to life, she would look like Brittnie Brooks. Forza is the thick powerhouse, and these two were teammates 24 hours earlier. Standing switches to open. Brittnie hit a hard kneestrike to the cheekbone. Forza showed her power by hitting a wind-up bodyslam, then a Guerrilla Press Slam at 2:00. Brittnie hit a bulldog. She applied a rear-naked choke but Gabby powered out. Brittnie hit an enzuigiri at 5:30. Gabby missed a Vader Bomb. Brittnie hit a slingshot elbow drop for a nearfall. Gabby hit a running powerslam for a nearfall at 8:00. Gabby hit a spear, then a Jackhammer for the pin. Good match.

7. Krule vs. (Bear) Bronson ended in a draw/no contest at 12:59. Bronson charged at the bigger Krule and hit some body blows. Bronson hit a German Suplex but Krule popped back to his feet. Bronson clotheslined him to the floor at 1:00, then dove through the ropes onto him. They traded loud chops on the floor, and Krule accidentally chopped a pillar. They brawled around the outside of the seating area and near the shops in the mall. Bronson rubbed Krule’s mask into the fencing of one of the stores. Bronson hit a running crossbody block onto Krule, who was seated on a chair, and they moved a whole row of chairs. They returned to ringside and continued to trade loud chops. Krule chokeslammed Bronson onto the ring apron at 6:00.

Finally back in the ring, Krule hit a sidewalk slam for a nearfall at 8:00. Krule hit a suplex. Bronson fired back with a pump-handle overhead suplex. Krule hit a Stinger Splash and a back suplex but Bronson popped back to his feet and hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 10:00, and they were both down. Bronson hit a top-rope superplex and both men were down. They got up and each went for a chokeslam, but then they both shoved the ref to the mat. The ref called for the bell and marched to the back before they could do anything to him. The crowd booed this outcome. “I think he had a car waiting at this point,” a commentator said. Bronson bodyslammed Krule onto an open chair.

8. TJ Crawford defeated Sammy Diaz and Allie Katch in a three-way to retain the Blitzkrieg Title at 14:12. I always compare Diaz to Trey Miguel and he’s really talented. TJ Crawford is a good heel who is seemingly booked three times a week and he just wrestled Matt Sydal on ROH TV. Again, I just don’t find Katch to be believable in fights against bigger, stronger men. Crawford rolled to the floor at the bell. He got back in but the other two beat him up. TJ kicked Allie in the face at 2:00 and sent her to the floor. The men traded deep armdrags and Diaz hit a dropkick, then dove to the floor on TJ. Allie clotheslined TJ to the floor at 3:30.

TJ hit a springboard stunner on Allie. TJ hit a suplex-and-Flatliner combo on both opponents. Nice. TJ hit some Yes Kicks to Allie’s chest, then a shotgun dropkick into the corner at 6:00. Sammy hit a crossbody block on Allie. He dropped TJ stomach-first on the top rope, then hit a splash on his back. Allie hit her rolling cannonballs in opposite corners on each opponent at 9:00. She hit a double suplex for a nearfall. TJ hit a running knee that grazed the back of Allie’s head. Diaz hit a moonsault on TJ for a nearfall. Allie hit a second-rope superplex on Diaz, then a Death Valley Driver into the corner.

TJ hit a Falcon Arrow on Allie; Diaz hit a running knnee on TJ, and suddenly they were all down at 11:30. They all traded punches while on their knees. TJ hit headbutts on each opponent. Allie hit a piledriver on TJ for a nearfall, but Diaz made the save. Allie hit a spin kick to Diaz’ head. He hit a running knee, then a fisherman’s suplex on her. He nailed a frogsplash on Allie, but as he got up, TJ nailed a roundhouse kick to Diaz’ head. TJ jumped on the prone Allie and pinned her. That was really good action from three pros.

Final Thoughts: Watching a family-friendly wrestling show is such a nice palate cleanser. With this show in a mall and lots of kids in the crowd, this didn’t have the raunchy adult content vibe of many other indy shows I’ve seen recently. Main event earns best match, with a good big-man brawl for second, even wth the no contest finish. The fun CPA-VSK opener takes third. Only a couple new faces for me. The new team in the three-way tag were alright. The scramble could have been better; you could see how some of the guys in that are still fairly new. I enjoyed the show.